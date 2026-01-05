Canadiens: Demidov’s Former Teammate Set To Join Zharovsky

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t hesitated to pick Russian players in recent years, and judging by how well Ivan Demidov has adapted to the North American game, they were right. Last year, with SKA St. Petersburg, the gifted forward played alongside NHL veteran Evgeny Kuznetsov, who described him as an extraordinary player who could make something out of nothing in an instant.

Much like Demidov, Kuznetsov moved on from SKA last season, but he couldn’t net another job in the NHL and ended up signing with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the KHL. In 15 games this season, the winger had nine points, but the team decided, with the player’s agreement, to put him on waivers. Kuznetsov is said to have been unhappy with his playing time and opportunities, and the move was made to allow him to seek a contract with another team. Today, it was announced that Salavat Yulaev, Habs’ prospect Alexander Zharovsky’s team, has claimed the 33-year-old.

As things stand, Salavat Yualev is hanging on for dear life in the KHL playoff race with 38 points, just two points ahead of Barys and Sibir. In 33 games, Zharovsky leads his team with 29 points and was recently named the December Rookie of the Month and made the All-Rookie Team of the Month, but he could definitely use some help up front. The KHL scoring leaders right now are nearing the 50-point mark, and Kuznetsov’s offensive flair will be more than welcome.

Today, Salavat is taking on Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, and Kuznetsov has been spotted in the stands, watching the action. Meaning his debut will have to wait.

It will be interesting to see if Zharovsky ends up skating alongside the veteran and if he can develop good chemistry with him. While the 18-year-old is under contract with Salavat Yulaev until May 31, 2027, one can wonder whether he might be ready to come over earlier, given his strong results, but the ball remains in the Russian team’s camp.

