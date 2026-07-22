Canadiens’ Demidov Stole The Show In LSHL, Zharovsky Had Good Flashes

While it was fun to get a glimpse of what Zharovsky could do in that context, don’t expect him to be a regular for the rest of the offseason. The prospect was set to spend 40 days in Montreal this summer, and since he arrived on June 10, his stay is very likely nearing its end, especially since the training camps open in the KHL on August 1 and he’ll no doubt want to have some time to get over the jet lag before that happens. Overall, this will have been an excellent experience for the youngster who got a taste of Demidov’s supreme work ethic, and Canadiens fans can get excited about what he will bring to the table when his KHL contract expires at the end of the season.