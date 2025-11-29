Canadiens Destroyed By The Nordiques

It was a special Saturday matinee at Ball Arena in Denver, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Quebec Nordiques’ move to the Rockies, the Colorado Avalanche was wearing its alternate jersey, which is pretty much the Quebec Nordiques’ uniform. For those who grew up watching the Battle of Quebec, it was special to see the Montreal Canadiens taking on their old rivals.

After three consecutive wins, the Habs turned up for the game oozing confidence. They started in promising fashion, taking control early on thanks to a high-sticking penalty to Brock Nelson less than four minutes in. Both of the Canadiens’ man-advantage units produced good looks, but Mackenzie Blackwood stopped every shot he faced during the penalty kill, and even though the Habs led 8-3 in shots, the score remained 0-0.

The Tide Turned

If Nelson didn’t look good when he took a penalty early on, he more than made up for it by scoring the first two goals of the game for the Avs. Until the second was given to Gabriel Landeskog in the end. The first came on an awkward play. The back of Arber Xhekaj’s blade collided with Alexandre Carrier’s skate, which made the former fall in front of Jakub Dobes, who barely moved as the shot came in in the commotion.

Colorado does deserve some praise, however, as all five players touched the puck before Nelson got it by Dobes—a fantastic buildup. Just under six minutes later, Nelson struck again, but this time he did it while Josh Anderson and Gabriel Landeskog crashed into the net. The goal was awarded, and the Canadiens decided to challenge the decision, to no avail.

After losing that challenge, the Habs looked shellshocked and couldn’t find their rhythm back before the end of the first frame, or before the end of the game, really.

A Well-Oiled Machine

If the Canadiens learned a lot from the Washington Capitals' rugged play in the playoffs last season, they were given a master class in offensive play on Saturday night. Jared Bednar’s men played with such poise and fluidity that at times it looked like they were alone on the ice.

They never had any trouble getting out of their zone; their passes were sharp and accurate, and there was so much chemistry on their play that it made you wonder if they all grew up together playing on the local ice rink.

Nelson might have been the catalyst, but nobody played a bad game for Colorado. The Canadiens’ man-on-man defensive system couldn’t keep up with all the permutations.

By the time the puck dropped on the third frame, the Canadiens were already out of the game and looked ready to head back home. So much so that on Devon Toews’ goal, the Habs were down to four men on the ice because someone forgot to come on as Josh Anderson got back on the bench.

Another Elite Duo?

The rare bright spot for the Canadiens during this game was seeing Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky start to connect on the ice. Not only did the pair produce the Canadiens’ first goal, but they also created other scoring chances, which is no small task against a defence as efficient as Colorado’s.

It looks like Slafkovsky feels more important on that line than he did riding shotgun with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. While he was the complement to the first-line duo with Demidov, he is now part of a duo; he’s a headliner, and he plays as such.

The sample is still too small to know for sure, but there are some sparks between the two, and one could think that the more they get to know each other on the ice, the better they’ll become.

The Habs’ power play produced another goal in a lost cause when Lane Hutson took a shot from up high, one that he wouldn’t have taken a year ago. I don’t know what was said or done to the sophomore blueliner to make him shoot more, but it’s great that he does it more. It makes the Canadiens’ power play much harder to defend, as he is a viable shooting option. It stops opponents from leaning towards other players who shoot more, like Caufield, for instance.

Speaking of the diminutive winger, he registered an assist on that power play goal, which allowed him to keep his point streak alive with a point in a seventh consecutive game.

While getting outperformed like this is never good for any team, the truth of the matter is that four out of six points on this tough road trip is a result anyone would have been happy with before taking off from Montreal. As weird as it may seem to say when the final score was 7-2, Dobes didn’t play a bad game. He finishes his night with an .805 save percentage, but he didn’t really give up bad goals.

The Canadiens will now have a day off on Sunday, and they’ll get back on the ice in Brossard on Monday morning to get ready to take on their divisional rival, the Ottawa Senators.

