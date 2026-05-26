Canadiens Expected To Have Trade Interest In Devils Star

Could the Canadiens look to bring in Nico Hischier this off-season?
The Montreal Canadiens are currently in their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes. While this is the case, they are already creating some chatter in the rumor mill for this off-season.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Pierre LeBrun wrote that the Canadiens would be among the teams interested in New Jersey Devils star center Nico Hischier if he is made available for trade.
"And would there be a better fit than the Montreal Canadiens? Hischier is basically the left-handed Nick Suzuki. Imagine those two guys 1-2 down the middle. It’s the exact hole in the Canadiens’ lineup that needs addressing. There’s no doubt that Montreal would be among the interested parties if and when Hischier became available," LeBrun wrote.
With the Canadiens neeing an upgrade at their second-line center spot, it is understandable that they are being viewed as a likely suitor for Hischier if the Devils shop him. He would be an excellent addition to the Canadiens lineup and would give them another star to work. This would be big for a Habs club that is now in its Stanley Cup window.
At 27 years old, Hischier would also have the potential to be an excellent long-term part of the Canadiens' core. That is, of course, if the Canadiens were able to sign him to a contract extension if they acquired him this summer. Hischier is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and is eligible to sign an extension starting July 1.
Hischier appeared in 82 games this season with the Devils, where he recorded 28 goals, 38 assists, and 66 points. This is after he had 35 goals and 69 points in 75 games with New Jersey in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he would be a fantastic pickup for the Canadiens if brought in. This is especially so when noting that he works in all situations due to his elite two-way play.