Canadiens Expected To Have Trade Interest In Devils Star

Hischier appeared in 82 games this season with the Devils, where he recorded 28 goals, 38 assists, and 66 points. This is after he had 35 goals and 69 points in 75 games with New Jersey in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he would be a fantastic pickup for the Canadiens if brought in. This is especially so when noting that he works in all situations due to his elite two-way play.