Canadiens Facing Big Patrik Laine Decision

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With the Montreal Canadiens being among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, it is likely that they will be buyers at the deadline.
Yet, at the same time, it is also fair to wonder if they could try to move at least one of their players ahead of the deadline. When looking at their roster, one player who stands out as a possible trade chip is forward Patrik Laine.
Laine is currently nearing his return after not playing since the Canadiens' Oct. 16 contest against the Nashville Predators due to injury. In five games with Montreal this season before getting injured, he had zero goals and one assist.
While Laine is a skilled forward when playing at his best, it is difficult to find his fit on Montreal's roster right now. The Canadiens have their top six set, and his style of play does not necessarily make him a strong fit in the Canadiens' bottom six. Thus, it is fair to wonder if the Canadiens could look to trade the 2016 second-overall pick. He could be an NHL player worth moving out if the Canadiens look to upgrade their roster elsewhere.
However, there are some clear obstacles in a potential Laine trade. While he would have the potential to be a nice addition for another club if he stayed healthy and bounced back, his $8.7 million cap hit is very high. The Canadiens would likely need to retain a portion of his salary in a potential move or add on a sweetener for another team to take on his whole salary.
Yet, at the same time, it is also fair to wonder if he could be worth keeping around. It could be good to have him if the injury bug continues to bite the Canadiens as the season rolls on.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what happens between Laine and the Canadiens from here. He is a player to keep an eye on.