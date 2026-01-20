Canadiens Facing Big Patrik Laine Decision

While Laine is a skilled forward when playing at his best, it is difficult to find his fit on Montreal's roster right now. The Canadiens have their top six set, and his style of play does not necessarily make him a strong fit in the Canadiens' bottom six. Thus, it is fair to wonder if the Canadiens could look to trade the 2016 second-overall pick. He could be an NHL player worth moving out if the Canadiens look to upgrade their roster elsewhere.