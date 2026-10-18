Canadiens Fans' Habs Summit Resounding Success Once Again

Cobb grew up in Montreal, but he didn’t have it easy; at 14, he slept on a park bench and lived rough until a foundation helped him. As an adult, he felt it was only natural to give back, and as a huge Canadiens fan, he chose to support the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. The Habs Summit raffle is just one of the initiatives Cobb takes part in; last December, he gave $51,000 to the foundation. As the years passed, though, they caught up with Cobb, and he has now passed the torch to other members of the group: Mary McGill, Rob and Alayne Hing, and Paul Kininmonth. Last year, Cobb couldn’t attend as his dear friend Andree Quinn was taken ill. She passed away last August, and the group toasted her, a regular Summit attendee remembered fondly by all.