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Canadiens Fans' Habs Summit Resounding Success Once Again

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Karine Hains
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Oct 18, 2026 3:30 PM

There's never been a better way to get ready for a Montreal Canadiens' game than attending the Habs Summit, and that's not about to change.

Every year, Montreal Canadiens fans from all over the place descend on Montreal to enjoy a game together and hold a charity raffle for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. Before heading to the Bell Centre for the matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, they all gathered at Maison Publique MacLean’s (1420, Rue Peel), and everybody bought a gift for the raffle tables.

They then enjoyed a meal and a drink before The Gazette’s Stu Cowan took to the proverbial stage to host a Q&A session before the prize draw. A knowledgeable bunch, the group quizzed the experienced reporter on plenty of Habs-related topics: Juraj Slafkovsky’s ceiling and slow start, Brendan Gallagher’s departure, David Reinbacher’s first game of the season, Oliver Kapanen’s place in the lineup, those Dylan Larkin rumours and the now-famous “We want Larkin!” chants. After fielding questions for about an hour and sprinkling in a couple of anecdotes, Cowan gave the floor to Ian Cobb, who created the Habs Summit about 20 years ago.

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Cobb grew up in Montreal, but he didn’t have it easy; at 14, he slept on a park bench and lived rough until a foundation helped him. As an adult, he felt it was only natural to give back, and as a huge Canadiens fan, he chose to support the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. The Habs Summit raffle is just one of the initiatives Cobb takes part in; last December, he gave $51,000 to the foundation. As the years passed, though, they caught up with Cobb, and he has now passed the torch to other members of the group: Mary McGill, Rob and Alayne Hing, and Paul Kininmonth. Last year, Cobb couldn’t attend as his dear friend Andree Quinn was taken ill. She passed away last August, and the group toasted her, a regular Summit attendee remembered fondly by all.

This year, the raffle tables featured plenty of great items, including a Marie-Philip Poulin autographed jersey generously donated by Premium Autographs, a couple of Habs Retro Reverse 2.0 jerseys, T-shirts, autographed pictures, books, multiple hats, and a gift card; there was something for everyone. In the end, they raised over $2,600 for the foundation.

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Chuck Lewis walked away with the Poulin-signed jersey and was over the moon with it, being a Montreal Victoire fan as well as a Tricolore fan. As always, those who won multiple times hooked up those who were a bit less lucky; that’s how young Benjamin Haines, a goaltender himself and a huge Cole Caufield fan, walked away with a copy of what’s arguably the best hockey book ever written: Ken Dryden’s The Game.

Chuck Lewis with his raffle prize. Chuck Lewis with his raffle prize. 

In years past, a member of the Habs alumni would attend; Rejean Houle went several times, and last year Yvon Lambert joined him, but they couldn’t make it this time. Houle is no longer president of the Canadiens alumni association; he, too, has passed the torch to Patrice Brisebois. As for Lambert, he broke his femur and hip over the summer and is still recuperating, which is understandable for a 76-year-old.

If you fancy doing your part for the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, the Habs Summit is open to anyone joining them, as long as they bring a gift for the raffle table. Keep an eye out for the date of next season’s edition this summer; we’ll be sure to publicize it.

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Montreal CanadiensMontreal Canadiens Children’s FoundationCole CaufieldJuraj SlafkovskyBrendan GallagherDylan Larkin
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