Canadiens Fans' Habs Summit Resounding Success Once Again

Karine Hains - The Hockey News
Oct 18, 2026 3:30 PM
There's never been a better way to get ready for a Montreal Canadiens' game than attending the Habs Summit, and that's not about to change.
Montreal Canadiens•Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation•Cole Caufield•Juraj Slafkovsky•Brendan Gallagher•Dylan Larkin
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