Canadiens' First-Round Pick Is Facing A Big Season In 2026-27

Will David Reinbacher take a step forward next season?
David Reinbacher is a prospect whom the Montreal Canadiens are hoping will emerge as a very important part of their roster in the future. The 21-year-old defenseman has the potential to blossom into an impactful player, but he is still looking to make the jump to become a full-time NHLer.
Reinbacher showed promise last season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, posting five goals, 19 assists, 24 points, and a plus-18 rating in 57 games. This was after he was limited to only 10 games with Laval during the 2024-25 season due to injury, where he posted two goals and five points.
Reinbacher's solid play in the AHL this past season with Laval also helped him land his first call-up to Montreal's roster. In his first two career NHL games with the Habs, he recorded one assist, one hit, and two blocks. Overall, the youngster had a solid first look in the NHL, and he will now be looking to take a big step with his development in 2026-27.
It is clear that this upcoming season is a very important one for Reinbacher. The Canadiens will be hoping that he can continue to grow his game. If he does, it should open the door for him to receive more opportunities at the NHL level in 2026-27.
It will be interesting to see if Reinbacher can make the jump to the NHL level next season. The young blueliner has a lot of potential, and he is a big prospect to watch in 2026-27 because of it.