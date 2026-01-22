Canadiens First-Rounder Nominated For Hobey Baker Award

This Canadiens prospect is among the players in the running for the Hobey Baker Award.
Montreal Canadiens prospect has been having an excellent sophomore season with the University of Michigan. In 24 games this season with the school, the 2024 first-round pick has recorded 12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points, and a plus-11 rating. This is after he posted 13 goals and 34 points in 33 games with the school as a freshman during the 2024-25 season.
Now, due to his strong play for the University of Michigan, Hage has been recognized.
Hage is among this year's nominees for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the National Collegiate Athletic Association men's ice hockey player.
When looking at how well Hage has played this season with the University of Michigan, it is entirely understandable that he is among the 87 players currently in the mix for the Hokey Baker Award.
Hage is one of the Canadiens' most exciting prospects, and there is an expectation that he will be a big part of their roster in the future. There is no question that the 19-year-old has a ton of potential, and he is certainly showing that with the University of Michigan this campaign.