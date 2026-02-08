Canadiens First-Rounder Starting To Heat Up

This Canadiens prospect is starting to produce more offensively down in the AHL.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Mesar is a young player who the Habs are hoping will become a nice part of their future. The 2022 first-round pick has had some growing pains down at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Laval Rocket, but he is starting to heat up.
Mesar is currently on a three-game point streak with Laval, where he has recorded one goal and four points over that span. This included him putting together a two-assist performance for Laval during their Feb. 6 matchup against the Cleveland Monsters.
With his ongoing hot streak, Mesar now has six goals, 14 assists, and 20 points in 47 games this season with Laval. This is after he had four goals, 14 assists, and 18 points in 42 games during this past season with Laval.
It will now be interesting to see how Mesar builds on his hot streak with Laval. If he continues to produce offensively for the AHL club, it would be significant for the former Canadiens first-round pick, who is looking to get his first chance on the Habs' NHL roster.