Canadiens: Florian Xhekaj Heating Up In AHL

Canadiens prospect Florian Xhekaj is heating up with Laval.
Florian Xhekaj is one of the Montreal Canadiens' most interesting prospects. The 21-year-old has the potential to become a solid part of their roster in the future, as he is a tough forward who plays with an edge. He has also shown that he can put the puck in the net at the AHL level.
Now, with the Laval Rocket in the final stretch of their season, Xhekaj is starting to heat up in a big way.
Over his last five games with Laval, Xhekaj has recorded four goals and one assist. With numbers like these, there is no question that the gritty forward is making an impact offensively right now with Laval.
With his ongoing hot streak, Xhekaj now has 14 goals, 11 assists, 25 points, and a plus-11 rating in 54 games this season with Laval. He also has 133 penalty minutes so far this campaign with the AHL club.
It will now be interesting to see if Xhekaj can continue to stay hot with Laval from here. It is clear that he is feeling it right now.