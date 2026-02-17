Canadiens: Florian Xhekaj Impressing In AHL

Canadiens prospect Florian Xhekaj is playing some solid hockey right now.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Florian Xhekaj is a youngster who the Original Six club is hoping will be a key part of their roster in the future. There is no question that the 6-foot-4 forward has the potential to become an impactful power forward, as he plays a very feisty game and has shown promise at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.
Xhekaj has undoubtedly been heating up down in the AHL with the Laval Rocket lately as well. Over his last five games with the AHL club, Xhekaj has recorded two goals and five points. This included him putting together a three-point performance against the Cleveland Monsters on Feb. 6 and scoring in Laval's most recent contest against the Toronto Marlies.
With his ongoing hot streak, Xhekaj has now recorded 10 goals, 10 assists, and 20 points in 45 games this season with Laval. He is also continuing to play a heavy game, as evidenced by his 122 penalty minutes on the year.
If Xhekaj continues to produce offensively for Laval, perhaps it could open the door for him to get another call-up to the Canadiens' roster before the season is over. In five games with Montreal this campaign, he has posted one assist, seven penalty minutes, and nine hits.