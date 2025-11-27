Canadiens: For Better Or For Worse

After bouncing back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens were hoping to start their three-game road trip on the right foot when they took on the Utah Mammoth.

Adam Engstrom was inserted in the lineup, playing the first NHL game of his career, which meant that Arber Xhekaj was a healthy scratch for the first time since Kaiden Guhle went down to an injury. It wasn’t easy, but in the end, the Canadiens prevailed.

Canadiens Scratching Arber Xhekaj & Prospect Debuting vs. Utah

Canadiens Player May Miss Out Because Team USA Wants Physical Play

Canadiens: A Date With The Mammoth

400 For The Captain

Nick Suzuki seemed to be skating better tonight. He was clearly playing through the pain for a couple of weeks after a selfless shot block against the Philadelphia Flyers. Since being separated from Juraj Slafkovsky, Suzuki and Cole Caufield had been trying to get used to playing alongside Zachary Bolduc, and on Wednesday night, they looked like they belonged together.

The trio was behind the Canadiens’ two first-frame lamplighters, even though the first one came on the power play, all three were on the ice, and Bolduc finally got his fifth of the season. He hadn’t scored since October 22 against the Calgary Flames, and the goal is sure to help with his confidence.

Suzuki scored the second goal interestingly. Bolduc gave the puck away to the Mammoth high up in his own zone before getting it back and launching the attack the other way. Seconds later, Suzuki scored his sixth goal of the season, which was also the 400th point of his seven-year career. Four hundred points in just 477 games, that's 0.84 points-per-game.

The pivot wasn’t done, though. He added a second goal in the third frame and finished the game with three points, just like Zach Bolduc, who achieved the feat for the first time in his career.

The Second Period Slump

We often hear in hockey about players being plagued by the sophomore jinx. After solid rookie seasons, they underperform the following year with no rhyme or reason. The Canadiens are a bit like that, but it’s about the second year for them, it’s about the second period,

Martin St-Louis’ men were playing an intelligent and mostly prudent game in the first frame, not forcing the play and taking what the game was giving them, as the coach had so often preached. Nine minutes into the second, however, Alex Carrier sent the puck into the stands and was given a delay-of-game penalty, which woke the Mammoth up.

Even though the host had not scored on the power play since the start of November, they didn’t miss the opportunity, scoring three goals in just over four minutes and noticeably shifting the momentum.

Before the game, the Habs had a minus-eight differential in the middle frame; after that game, their differential now stands at minus-11. This is unacceptable, and St-Louis has got to find a way to keep his team performing for 60 minutes. While Jakub Dobes couldn’t be held responsible for the power play goal, he certainly would like to get that third goal back.

The Bounce Back

After a disastrous second frame, the Canadiens “bounced back” in the third. Not that the team effort was fantastic, but Dobes shut the door on the 15 shots he faced in the final 20 minutes, several of which were dangerous. Without him, the Habs do not leave Utah with two points tonight, thanks to a 4-3 nailbiter of a win.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens only took five shots in the final frame (just like in the second), but they made them count. Montreal scored twice through Suzuki (his second of the game) and Ivan Demidov, who got the game-winning goal on a fantastic drag and release. His first goal in eight games.

Against one of the top penalty-killing teams in the league, the Canadiens managed to score two power-play goals on only three opportunities. Eager to start a winning streak, St-Louis really cut his bench in the final frame: Jared Davidson played only 5:23 on the night, Florian Xhekaj 8:51, and Joe Veleno 10:28. Meanwhile, Engstrom only skated 10:42 in his NHL debut.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they’ll visit the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of a back-to-back, which they’ll conclude against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon. It will be interesting to see who the coach sends between the pipes on Friday. Dobes has just signed the last two wins, while Samuel Montembeault is still trying to find his game. With a back-to-back, both will play…

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.