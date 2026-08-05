Canadiens: Former Laval Rocket Forward Signs With New Team

This former Laval Rocket forward has found a new home.
The Laval Rocket have officially lost one of their players from last season.
This is because the Calgary Wranglers have announced that they have signed forward Will Dineen to an AHL contract.
Dineen spent most of this past season with the Rocket, where he recorded three goals, two assists, five points, 29 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating. He also played in five ECHL games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions last season, where he scored two goals and had four penalty minutes.
Dineen also played in his first nine AHL games with the Rocket during the 2024-25 season, where he posted one goal, one assist, and four penalty minutes. This was after he played his final season at Yale University in 2024-25, where he recorded six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points in 30 games.