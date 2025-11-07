Canadiens Forward Is Breaking The Ice Big Time

The start of the 2025-26 season did not go to plan for Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach.

In his first seven games of the season, Dach recorded just two points. With the 2019 third-overall pick looking to put together a bounce-back year, him starting the season like this was less than ideal.

However, after starting the year off cold, Dach is now starting to heat back up for the Canadiens in a big way.

Dach has recorded three goals and four points over his last four games. This included him scoring two goals against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 4 and scoring another goal on Nov. 6 against the New Jersey Devils.

Dach starting to regain his offensive touch for the Canadiens is undoubtedly good to see. If the 24-year-old forward keeps producing offense like this for Montreal, it would be big for a Canadiens club looking to cement themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Dach will now be looking to build on his hot stretch of play from here for the Canadiens. If he does, he very well could have the bounce-back season that the Canadiens are hoping for.