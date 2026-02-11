Canadiens: Fowler To Miss All-Star Classic

On Tuesday night, Fowler watched on as his teammates from the Rocket, Adam Engstrom and Laurent Dauphin, competed in the skills competition and won the night with the Eastern Conference by a score of 18-15 over the Western Conference. Dauphin currently leads all players in the AHL with 53 points in 43 games, while Engstrom is fifth in points amongst defensemen with 30 points in 34 games. Last season, the Swede could only muster 27 points in 66 games, which shows how much more comfortable he is this season and how much he has progressed.