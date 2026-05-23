Canadiens Fully Dominated Game 1

The Montreal Canadiens may not be getting enough credit for their Game 1 win, but someone is willing to give it to them.
Since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there’s been a lot of talk about how Rod Brind’Amour’s team was rusty or how it handed the game to the Habs by not playing up to its own standards. But there’s one insider who’s not buying into that narrative: Elliotte Friedman.
The Sportsnet’s personality made it clear that the Canadiens deserved full credit on his 32 Thoughts podcast:
In a building that was hostile, in a building that was excited, in a building that was difficult to play in, they absolutely smothered them and held on. And not just held on but were never really seriously threatened. And I think if you say “Oh, the Hurricanes had too much rest, they weren’t themselves, they were sloppy...”, that’s not what this story was about. Were they as good as they’ve been? Obviously not. But a big part of that was the team at the other end, and Dobes really outduelled Andersen. This was a full domination; the Canadiens deserve all the credit performance. Take nothing away from them in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
It’s hard to argue with Friedman here; it seems like too often, the Canadiens are not given the credit that they deserve. Even Jacob Slavin was quoted as saying that he had personally given the games to the Canadiens. If I’m part of the Habs’ coaching staff, I make sure the players are aware of that to fuel their motivation.
The fact that their opponent is unwilling to give them credit might be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to create urgency for the Sainte-Flanelle. Winning a second game in Raleigh would give the Canadiens a stronghold on this series, but going back home tied 1-1 wouldn’t be disastrous either.
Montreal has failed a few times this postseason to capitalize on those opportunities, perhaps because the players subconsciously felt they had accomplished their mission. If this is used in the right way, it may just fire them up enough to counter the urgency the Hurricanes are sure to play with, as they’ll be desperate not to head to Montreal down 0-2 in the series.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.