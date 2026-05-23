Canadiens Fully Dominated Game 1

In a building that was hostile, in a building that was excited, in a building that was difficult to play in, they absolutely smothered them and held on. And not just held on but were never really seriously threatened. And I think if you say “Oh, the Hurricanes had too much rest, they weren’t themselves, they were sloppy...”, that’s not what this story was about. Were they as good as they’ve been? Obviously not. But a big part of that was the team at the other end, and Dobes really outduelled Andersen. This was a full domination; the Canadiens deserve all the credit performance. Take nothing away from them in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.