Canadiens Get Concerning Update On Star Trade Target

Could this Canadiens trade target not end up being an option?
It is no secret that the Montreal Canadiens need to add another top-six center this off-season. They simply need to upgrade their second-line center spot as they are enter their Stanley Cup window.
Due to this, New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier has been viewed as a prime potential trade target for the Canadiens. It is easy to understand, as he would give them another star center to work with in their top six as they look to go on another run in 2026-27. Hischier is also entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, so he has been the subject of trade rumors.
However, the Canadiens have now gotten a concerning update on Hischier that could hurt their chances of acquiring him.
ESPN's Kevin Weekes recently posted on X that the Devils are having contract extension talks with Hischier. He also said that he believes the Devils will get a contract done with Hischier that will be in the $11 million to $13 million AAV range.
"Although talks are ongoing, my speculation is that C Hischier and @NJDevils will land on a medium term contract extension somewhere between 11M- 13M range," Weekes wrote.
If the Devils and Hischier get this contract extension finalized once July 1 is here, it would undoubtedly be tough news for the Canadiens. On paper, Hischier looks like a perfect fit for the Habs and would give them a true answer for their 2C problem.
If Weekes' report ends up coming to fruition, the Canadiens would need to explore their center options elsewhere. But it would certainly sting if Hischier ends up extending in New Jersey.