Canadiens Get Good News For Red Wings Matchup

The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for a big contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 10. With the Canadiens and Red Wings being tied at the top of the Atlantic Division standings at 55 points, this game will certainly be one to watch.

The Canadiens will also be getting one of their very important defenseman back for the contest.

The Canadiens have confirmed that blueliner Kaiden Guhle will be back in the lineup against the Red Wings.

It's been a long road back for Guhle, as he has not played since the Canadiens' Oct. 16 contest against the Nashville Predators. With this, he has missed each of Montreal's last 39 games. Yet, with today's news, Guhle is set to return for the Original Six club.

With Guhle being one of the Canadiens' key defensemen, there is no question that his return is good news. This is especially so when noting that the Canadiens are looking to remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference as the season rolls on.

Guhle paired with Arber Xhekaj at the Canadiens' morning skate. With this, Jayden Struble is not expected to be in the lineup against Detroit.

In five games this season with the Canadiens, Guhle has recorded one goal, one assist, 16 hits, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, 104 hits, and 124 blocks in 55 games for Montreal this past season.