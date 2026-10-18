Canadiens Goalie Continuing To Create Chatter As Trade Candidate
Oct 18, 2026 12:00 AM
Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault is continuing to be viewed as a prime trade candidate.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault has been the subject of trade rumors for a while. Now, that is only continuing during the early stages of the 2026-27 season.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Arpon Basu named Montembeault the Canadiens' top trade candidate.
"Montembeault is in the final year of his contract, and with Jakub Dobeš and Jacob Fowler ready to take over, the Canadiens could collect a trade asset from a goalie-needy team," Basu wrote.
It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Canadiens moved Montembeault at some point this season. He lost the Canadiens' starting job last season, and Fowler is continuing to prove that he belongs in the NHL. Thus, the Canadiens would be wise to move Montembeault if they can find a team interested in him.
Montembeault has yet to play a game this season for Montreal and is currently sidelined due to injury. In 25 games last season for the Canadiens, he had an .872 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average. However, he also had a .901 save percentage or better from 2022-23 to 2024-25, so it is fair to wonder if another team could be willing to take a chance on him as a bounce-back candidate.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens trade Montembeault this season. They would benefit by moving on from his $3.15 million cap hit.
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