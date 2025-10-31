Canadiens' Halloween Party

Every year, the Montreal Canadiens, like every other NHL team, hold a Halloween party. Given how well things are going for the Habs this season, the mood must have been very festive this year. With the Pittsburgh Penguins’ win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, the Habs now find themselves two points out of the top of the standings, but they have a game in hand.

Canadiens: On Caufield’s Journey

Canadiens: St-Louis Confirms Montembeault’s Return

Canadiens: NHL.com Took A Deeper Look At Dobes’ Hot Start

As always, the Canadiens players’ significant others’ social media accounts were the place to be to get a glimpse of the various costumes, and some were perfect fits. Juraj Slafkovsky, who suffered a cut to the face in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers when he took former teammate Christian Dvorak’s skate to the face, opted for a Tony and Elvira Montana costume. The main character of the movie Scarface didn’t even need makeup for the scar.

Meanwhile, Patrik Laine and his wife opted for a Toy Story-themed outfit. The big Finn was dressed as Buzz Lightyear while his significant other made an excellent Jessie. After undergoing core muscle surgery last week, the forward was spotted at the team’s practice on Thursday morning and clearly attended the Halloween party. It’s good to see him in good spirits despite the recent setback.

As for Emma Fortin and Brendon Gallagher, they rocked jailbird costumes with baby Everly aptly dressed as a police officer. Every parent will relate to that one, since having a kid changes your life and makes you spend a lot more time at home.

Newcomer Noah and Alexa Dobson were dressed as Frankenstein and his bride. While the costume was a success, given the way the blueliner has performed on the ice, it wasn’t fitting. He’s not looked like a brainless creature; he keeps making good reads on the ice and showing good hockey IQ.

Speaking of ill-fitting costumes, tough guy Arber Xhekaj and his girlfriend were dressed as Russel and Carl Fredericksen from the Pixar movie Up! It was definitely funny to see the rugged blueliner dressed as the little boy scout who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Other players’ costumes have yet to surface on social media, but Ivan Demidov’s significant other did post a photo of the couple’s pooch dressed as a minion. This Halloween, it’s the artificial intelligence that gets the prize for the best costume, though, with the Tremblay brothers dressed as demi doves. Happy Halloween Habs fans!

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.