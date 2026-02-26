Canadiens Have 2 Blue Jackets Trade Targets To Consider

The Canadiens have two trade targets to consider from the Blue Jackets if they end up being sellers.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, as it is just over a week away. With this, trade activity around the NHL is certainly going to pick up.
The Montreal Canadiens are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye on, as they should be looking to add to their roster. Due to this, let's look at two players from the Columbus Blue Jackets who the Canadiens should consider targeting if the Metropolitan Division club ends up being sellers.
Charlie Coyle, C
The Canadiens could use another impactful center, and the Blue Jackets have a very solid one in Charlie Coyle. The pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) is an impactful two-way forward who could play in the Canadiens' middle six and on both their penalty kill and power play if acquired.
Coyle is also having a strong 2025-26 season with the Blue Jackets. In 56 games so far this season, the Massachusetts native has recorded 15 goals, 27 assists, 42 points, 76 hits, and a plus-4 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for the Habs.
Boone Jenner, C/LW
Boone Jenner is another pending UFA on the Blue Jackets who could be a great addition for the Canadiens. The 32-year-old is well-known for his strong leadership qualities, and it is exactly why he is currently captain of the Blue Jackets. With this, he could be a good mentor for the Canadiens' younger players if they landed him.
Jenner would also give the Canadiens a forward who could play both center and the wing in their top nine. In 42 games this season with Columbus, he has recorded eight goals, 19 assists, 27 points, and 92 hits.