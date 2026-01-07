Canadiens Have 2 Flames Trade Targets To Consider

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Calgary Flames in their next game on Jan. 7. The Canadiens will be looking to stay hot after defeating the Dallas Stars in their last matchup on Jan. 4.

This contest will also give the Canadiens an opportunity to take a look at some of the Flames' trade candidates.

When looking at Calgary's roster, there are two specific Flames trade candidates who the Canadiens should consider making a push for. Let's discuss each of them now.

Nazem Kadri

If the Canadiens want to add another top-six center, Kadri stands out as an intriguing option. The 35-year-old forward has been the subject of trade rumors throughout this season and would have the potential to be a great addition to Montreal's roster. He would not only provide them with more offense but also give them another veteran forward who could help mentor their young players.

In 42 games this season, Kadri has recorded 32 points and 28 hits. However, he also has a $7 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, so the Canadiens would need to move out salary the other way in a potential move.

Blake Coleman

Coleman is another notable Flames trade candidate who could make sense for the Canadiens to pursue. The 34-year-old forward could fit nicely in the Canadiens' top nine because he chips in offensively and also plays a very heavy game. With this, he would be a good player for the Canadiens to have around for the post-season.

In 42 games so far this season with the Flames, Coleman has posted 13 goals, 21 points, 105 hits, and a plus-13 rating.