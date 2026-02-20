Canadiens Have 3 Trade Targets To Consider From Predators

The Canadiens have a few targets to consider from the Predators.
The Montreal Canadiens are undoubtedly be a team to keep an eye on leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Canadiens currently holding a playoff spot, there is a good chance that they will be buyers this season.
With this, we here at The Hockey News Canadiens are starting a series that will look at a handful of potential trade targets for the Habs from potential selling teams.
To kick off this series, let's look at some potential targets from the Nashville Predators.
Ryan O'Reilly
It is no secret that the Canadiens could use another top-six center. Due to this, Ryan O'Reilly undoubtedly stands out as a prime potential target for the Habs. If the Canadiens landed him, he would be a perfect fit for their second-line center spot, power play, and penalty kill. He would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens, as he has a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of next season.
In 57 games this season, O'Reilly has recorded 20 goals, 36 assists, and 56 points.
Jonathan Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault has been creating chatter in the rumor mill this season, and the Canadiens have come up as a potential landing spot. It is understandable, as the Quebec native would give them another skilled veteran winger to work with in their top six.
Marchessault's offensive numbers are lower this season, as he has 10 goals and 17 points in 38 games. However, he also has five points in his last five games and seven points in his last eight contests, so he has been heating up.
Michael Bunting
The Canadiens could use another forward in their top nine who not only contributes offensively but also plays with a bit of an edge. With this, Michael Bunting could be an interesting rental for them to bring in. The pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) has been solid this season for the Predators, as he has 12 goals, 18 assists, and 30 points in 57 games.