Canadiens Have 3 Trade Targets To Consider From Predators

It is no secret that the Canadiens could use another top-six center. Due to this, Ryan O'Reilly undoubtedly stands out as a prime potential target for the Habs. If the Canadiens landed him, he would be a perfect fit for their second-line center spot, power play, and penalty kill. He would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens, as he has a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of next season.