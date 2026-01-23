Canadiens Have Clear Star Trade Target To Consider

This Nashville Predators star is on fire, and the Montreal Canadiens should try to land him.
One of the Montreal Canadiens' top objectives at the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add another top-six forward. Adding a second-line center, in particular, would be significant for a Canadiens club looking to prove that they can be true contenders.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly is standing out as a prime potential option for the Canadiens to consider.
O'Reilly is showing this season that he is still capable of being a major difference-maker. In 50 games so far this season with the Predators, he has recorded 18 goals, 32 assists, 50 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the 34-year-old would be a huge pickup for the Canadiens if acquired.
O'Reilly is only getting better as the season carries on, too. The star center is currently on a six-game point streak, where he has recorded five goals and 13 points over that span. This includes him putting together back-to-back three-point games against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 20 and the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 22.
Yet, besides being red-hot right now, O'Reilly could also be an appealing target for the Canadiens because he plays a strong two-way game and is well-known for his leadership. With this, he would have the potential to benefit the Canadiens in multiple ways.
O'Reilly would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens. This is because he is signed until the end of the 2026-27 season, where he has a bargain $4.5 million cap hit.