Canadiens Have Extension Candidate To Watch With Big Forward

The Montreal Canadiens have multiple players entering the final season of their contracts in 2026-27. Among Montreal's most notable pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) heading into the new season is forward Josh Anderson.
Anderson will be playing the final season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canadiens this upcoming campaign. When noting that he is a key part of Montreal's roster because of his physical style of play and leadership, it is certainly fair to wonder if the Canadiens will sign him to a contract extension before next summer.
If the Canadiens want to extend Anderson, a short-term deal would probably be the best course of action. In this scenario, it would make sense for Montreal to keep the 32-year-old around on a contract extension.
Furthermore, with the Canadiens looking to continue to trend in the right direction, it would be understandable if they kept a heart-and-soul player like Anderson around. Hard-nosed players like Anderson are good to have when the games get tougher during the playoffs.
In 72 games last season for the Canadiens, Anderson recorded 14 goals, 25 points, and 129 hits. He also posted five goals and seven points in 19 playoff games for Montreal this past spring .