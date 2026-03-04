Canadiens Have Good Trade Target In Devils Young D-Man

The Canadiens would be wise to pursue this young Devils defenseman.
One of the Montreal Canadiens' top objectives ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add another right-shot defenseman. Now, a very interesting one has entered the trade market who they should seriously consider pursuing.
With the Canadiens being a team on the rise, there is no question that Nemec would be an excellent young player for them to add to their roster. The 2022 second-overall pick is already a good defenseman in the NHL, but he is still plenty young enough to get better as he continues to gain experience. Because of this, the Canadiens should strongly consider making a push for him.
Nemec also recently played with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and they linked up well with each other during it. Thus, it would be fascinating to see what they could do if they played together on the Canadiens.
Overall, with Nemec being just 22 years old and having a ton of potential, he is exactly the kind of player who the Canadiens should look to bring in. In 47 games this season with the Devils, the 6-foot-1 blueliner has already set new career highs with nine goals and 21 points.