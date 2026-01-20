Canadiens Have Interesting Trade Target In Blues Star

Kyrou has recorded eight goals and 20 points in 39 games so far this campaign. While these numbers are not the most impressive, there is reason to believe he should turn things around when looking at his past success. In three out of his previous four seasons, the 27-year-old winger has hit the 70-point mark. He also scored 31 goals in each of his last three seasons. Right now, he is struggling on a Blues team where everyone else is performing below expectations.