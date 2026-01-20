Canadiens Have Interesting Trade Target In Blues Star

The Canadiens could use another top-six forward and should consider pursuing this Blues forward because of it.
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. They are third in the Atlantic Division at this point in the season and should not be afraid to boost their roster because of it.
Adding another top-six forward should be one of the Canadiens' top objectives this season. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou stands out as a very interesting option to consider.
With the Blues having an incredibly disappointing season, several of their players have been in the rumor mill with the trade deadline less than two months away. Kyrou is among the top Blues players creating chatter, and he would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Canadiens' roster.
Kyrou has recorded eight goals and 20 points in 39 games so far this campaign. While these numbers are not the most impressive, there is reason to believe he should turn things around when looking at his past success. In three out of his previous four seasons, the 27-year-old winger has hit the 70-point mark. He also scored 31 goals in each of his last three seasons. Right now, he is struggling on a Blues team where everyone else is performing below expectations.
If the Canadiens acquired Kyrou, he could make some real magic on the Habs' first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. He would also give the Canadiens another impactful player to work with on their power play.
Kyrou would also be much more than a rental for the Canadiens, as he has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. This adds to his appeal, but he also has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a move to Montreal for any chance of a deal going down.