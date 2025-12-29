Canadiens Have Intriguing Trade Target In Mammoth Forward

The Montreal Canadiens are currently among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, it is rather clear that they should be looking to improve their roster by the 2026 NHL trade deadline. They have also already added players like Phillip Danault and Alexandre Texier this season as they look to continue to trend in the right direction.

Yet, when looking at the Canadiens' current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another top-six forward. Due to this, one player whom the Canadiens should have on their radar this season is Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz.

Schmaltz is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so he could be a player to keep an eye on as we get closer to the deadline. The Mammoth have had their ups and downs this season, as they have an 18-18-3 record and have lost six out of their last 10 games. If Utah continues to struggle and ends up being out of a playoff spot near the deadline, that could make Schmaltz end up being a very popular target.

If the Canadiens landed Schmaltz, they would be bringing in a top-six forward who is capable of playing both on the wing and down the middle. Furthermore, due to his offensive skill, he would give the Canadiens another clear option for their power play.

In 39 games so far this season with the Mammoth, Schmaltz has posted 12 goals, 20 assists, and 32 points. With numbers like these, he would be a very good addition to a Canadiens club that is looking to go on a real playoff run this spring.