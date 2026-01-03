Canadiens Have Intriguing Trade Target In Penguins Forward

It is fair to say that the Montreal Canadiens had a strong first half of the 2025-26 season. The Habs currently sport a 22-12-6 record and are third in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are also just two points behind the first-place Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic, so they are undoubtedly in a good place right now.

With how well the Canadiens are playing this season, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they continue to look to add to their roster by the trade deadline. While adding another impactful center would be big for the Canadiens, they also should be open to acquiring a skilled winger.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Anthony Mantha stands out as an intriguing potential option for the Habs.

With the Penguins retooling and Mantha being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), he has created chatter in the rumor mill. If the Penguins do officially make him available, the Canadiens should seriously consider making a push for the 6-foot-5 forward.

Mantha is currently in the middle of a strong season with the Penguins, as he has recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, Mantha would have the potential to be a very solid addition to the Canadiens' middle six and power play if acquired.

Ultimately, if the Canadiens acquired Mantha, he would give them some solid secondary scoring and more size. Because of this, he would be a nice player for the Canadiens to add to their roster as they prepare for the post-season.