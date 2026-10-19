Canadiens Have Intriguing Trade Target To Consider From Blue Jackets
Oct 19, 2026 9:21 PM
The Canadiens should consider taking a chance on this Blue Jackets forward.
It is no secret that the Montreal Canadiens could use another forward.
They were among the teams who targeted Kirill Marchenko before the Columbus Blue Jackets traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Canadiens did not land Marchenko, they have an interesting consolation prize worth considering from the Blue Jackets: Dmitri Voronkov.
Voronkov is not the same kind of star player that Marchenko. Although this is the case, he would still have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Canadiens' top nine if acquired.
Voronkov has shown in the past that he has the potential to be an impactful power forward. During this past season with the Blue Jackets, the 6-foot-5 winger recorded 17 goals, 32 points, and 105 hits. However, he also set career highs with 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25.
If the Canadiens acquired Voronkov and he regained his 2024-25 form, he would be a nice addition to their roster. He would have the potential to provide them with more secondary scoring and grit, which would not be a bad thing at all for Montreal.
Overall, with the Canadiens needing forward help, there would be no harm in them taking a chance on a trade candidate like Voronkov. It will be interesting to see if they pursue the 26-year-old winger because of it.
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