Canadiens Have One Sneaky Good Free Agent Option Left

The Canadiens should consider signing this forward.
The Montreal Canadiens have had a very quiet off-season when it comes to adding new talent to their roster. Although this is the case, there is still time for them to change that before the start of the 2026-27 season.
While there are not a ton of notable UFAs available at this point in the off-season, there is one remaining player who could make sense for the Canadiens to take a gamble on: Eeli Tolvanen.
If the Canadiens signed Tolvanen, he would provide them with a gritty forward who can also chip in some offense. The 27-year-old winger spent last season with the Seattle Kraken, where he recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 points, and 187 hits. This was after he set career highs with 23 goals and 237 hits during the 2024-25 season with Seattle. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to improve Montreal's forward depth.
If the Canadiens signed Tolvanen, he could be a strong fit in their bottom six. He would also give them another option to work with on their penalty kill because of his solid two-way play.
On a short-term deal, a player like Tolvanen could be a good addition to the Canadiens' roster. It would not hurt for the Habs to bring in another forward who produce secondary offensive production and provide plenty of grit, so let's see if they consider bringing him in.