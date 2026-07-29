Canadiens Have One Sneaky Good Free Agent Option Left

If the Canadiens signed Tolvanen, he would provide them with a gritty forward who can also chip in some offense. The 27-year-old winger spent last season with the Seattle Kraken, where he recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 points, and 187 hits. This was after he set career highs with 23 goals and 237 hits during the 2024-25 season with Seattle. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to improve Montreal's forward depth.