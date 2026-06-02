Canadiens Have Potential Free Agent Target In Oilers Defenseman

The Canadiens should consider making a push for Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy if he tests free agency.
The Montreal Canadiens have multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address during the off-season. Adding another solid defenseman to the right side of their blueline should be one of their top objectives.
The free agent market could have an interesting potential option for the Canadiens to consider in Connor Murphy if he does not re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers.
If the Canadiens brought in Murphy, he would provide them with a big and steady defensive defenseman for their right side. Due to his strong defense-first style of play, he could work nicely on either the Canadiens' second or third pairing if signed. He would also give them a clear option for their penalty kill because of his strong defensive play.
With Murphy being 33 years old, he would probably be a better fit on the Canadiens if given a short-term deal. While this is the case, he would be a solid veteran blueliner for Montreal to have around to help mentor their younger players. He is a well-respected leader and has experience playing for younger clubs, as he was with the Chicago Blackhawks for a significant chunk of their ongoing rebuild.
In 80 games this season split between the Blackhawks and Oilers, Murphy recorded five goals, 12 assists, 17 points, 90 hits, and 138 blocks.