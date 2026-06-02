Canadiens Have Prime Trade Target In Flyers Big Defenseman

The Canadiens should consider making a push for Rasmus Ristolainen this summer.
The Montreal Canadiens had a successful 2025-26 season and should be looking to boost their roster this summer because of it. One of their biggest needs is another right-shot defenseman who can play top-four minutes.
The trade market is one way that the Canadiens could look to improve their blueline. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL right now, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen stands out as an interesting potential option for the Habs.
Leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned that he believed the Canadiens had interest in Ristolainen. With this, it would not necessarily be surprising if the Habs kicked tires on the big Flyers defenseman this summer.
If the Canadiens acquired Ristolainen, he could work on their second pairing with Lane Hutson. He would also give the Canadiens a clear option for their penalty kill due to his shutdown ability and improved defensive play.
Ristolainen has a $5.1 million cap hit until the end of next season. Overall, this is a reasonable cap hit for what he provides, and he would have the potential to be a nice addition to Montreal's roster.
In 44 games this season with the Flyers, Ristolainen recorded one goal, 14 points, 48 hits, 63 blocks, and a plus-10 rating.