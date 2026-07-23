Canadiens Have Trade Target To Consider In Former 40-Goal Scorer

The Canadiens should consider bringing in this forward.
The Montreal Canadiens have been quiet this off-season when it comes to bringing in new talent. Although this is the case, they still have time to change that.
When looking at the Canadiens' roster, one of their top needs is another top-six forward. They should consider making a push for Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann because of this. The 2014 first-round pick has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now and is entering the final season of his contract.
If the Canadiens acquired McCann, he could be a perfect fit on their second-line left wing spot. However, he also has experience playing center, so he would give the Canadiens another versatile player if acquired. He would also be a clear option for the Canadiens' power play if acquired due to his offensive skill.
McCann appeared in 52 games last season for the Kraken, where he posted 20 goals and 40 points. This was after he recorded at least 61 points over each of his three previous seasons. He also set career highs with 40 goals and 70 points in 79 games with Seattle in 2022-23, so he can make a big impact when playing at his best.
Overall, with the Canadiens needing to solidify their top six, it would make sense if they tried to bring in McCann this off-season.