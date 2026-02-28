Canadiens Have Trade Target To Consider In Rangers Defender

If the Canadiens want to add a defenseman, this Rangers blueliner should be on their radar.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Montreal Canadiens are undoubtedly a team to watch because of it. With the Canadiens being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, they should be looking to add to their roster.
One area that the Canadiens could aim to improve is their blueline. Bringing in another right-shot defenseman would be beneficial for the Habs, and they have a solid potential option to consider in New York Rangers blueliner Braden Schneider.
With the Rangers announcing that they are retooling, Schneider has been creating plenty of chatter as a trade candidate. With Schneider being a former first-round pick and 24 years old, he has the potential to generate a lot of trade interest leading up to the deadline. This is especially so when noting that he is also a big right-shot defenseman, which is something contenders will forever value.
If the Canadiens landed Schneider, he would have the potential to give their right side a nice boost. The Canadiens have found success taking chances on young players with good upside, so it could make a lot of sense for them to take a chance on a defenseman like Schneider. The possibility of him hitting a new level is still there, and he could benefit from playing on an exciting team on the rise like Montreal.
It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens end up making a push for Schneider, but the fit looks solid on paper.