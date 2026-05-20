Canadiens Head Coach Martin St. Louis Not At Team Practice

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis was not at the team's practice on Wednesday.
The Montreal Canadiens kick off their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The Habs will be looking to start their series against the Hurricanes on the right foot by winning Game 1 and handing Carolina their first loss of the playoffs.
With the Canadiens preparing for Game 1, they had practice on Wednesday. However, while the Habs practiced on Wednesday, head coach Martin St. Louis was not there.
St. Louis has done an excellent job with the Canadiens during his fifth year with the organization. He led the Habs to a 48-24-10 record and 106 points. He also has helped lead the Canadiens past the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres this post-season, so it has been a special year for the 50-year-old behind the bench.
In 365 games as the Canadiens' head coach over five seasons, St. Louis has a 163-155-47 record.