Canadiens Hit With Rough First-Round Prediction By ESPN

While the Canadiens are being viewed as big underdogs by ESPN, the possibility of them knocking out the Lightning absolutely cannot be ruled out. The Canadiens have a strong cast of star players, like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, and Juraj Slafkovsky who have the potential to carry them in the playoffs. The Canadiens also ended the season strongly, while the Lightning lost five out of their final 10 games.