Canadiens: How Montembeault's Second Start With Laval Went

Sam Montembeault made his first start of his conditioning stint with the Laval Rocket on Dec. 18 against the Cleveland Monsters, and it was certainly a tough night for the 29-year-old goaltender. He allowed four goals on 24 shots in Laval's 5-2 loss to the Monsters, which equated to an underwhelming .833 save percentage.

After a tough first start against the Monsters, Montembeault's goal was to have a better performance in his second start with the Laval. Overall, it is fair to say that he has done just that.

Laval had Montembeault start in their Dec. 20 contest against the Monsters, and the 2015 third-round pick certainly had a stronger performance between the pipes.

Montembeault stopped 27 out of 28 shots he faced in his second start against the Monsters, which equates to a strong .964 save percentage. Unfortunately, even with Montembeault playing this well, he still picked up a loss. This is because Laval was shut out by the Monsters, losing by a 2-0 final score.

While Montembeault did not pick up a win in his second start with Laval, he certainly still had a good performance for them. He will look to build off this as his conditioning stint with the AHL squad continues from here.