Canadiens: Important Dates For The Season Start

There are many signs that the NHL season is just a few weeks away. The players have returned to Brossard in droves, the radio stations are launching their Fall programs, and the Montreal Canadiens’ communication department has sent an email to the media covering the team, which includes key dates for the upcoming weeks.

Firstly, on September 10, the rookie camp will kick off with the usual physical and medical tests for the team’s brightest young players. They will all hit the ice the next day to get ready for the Prospect Showdown, which will take place on September 13 and 14.

Canadiens: Surprising Ranking For Hutson In Top Under-23 Players List

Canadiens: John Cooper Impressed By Suzuki

Canadiens: The Big Three Reunited

Then, on September 15, the team will hold its traditional golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. As always, the Habs’ brass and the players will be meeting the media before teeing off. Last year, that day was all about being “in the mix.” It’s going to be interesting to find out what the theme will be this season.

On September 17, the Canadiens’ camp will officially kick off with the physical and medical tests. The players should therefore hit the ice for the first time on September 18, just four days before the first exhibition game, which is scheduled for September 22nd against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This year, Montreal will play six exhibition games, including four at home, one in Toronto, and one in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators. The last preseason game is scheduled for October 4 and will give Martin St-Louis and his men three days before the season officially kicks off on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 8.

The first regular-season game at the Bell Centre will take place on October 14 against the Seattle Kraken. This was followed by a visit from the Nashville Predators on October 16 and another from the New York Rangers on October 18.

Hockey is right around the corner. Can you smell it? The Canadiens’ players certainly can, as the CN Sports Complex in Brossard was very busy this morning. Faceoff specialist Marc Bureau was on hand, working on draws with Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Juraj Slafkovsky, Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen, Joe Veleno, and Alex Newhook. As for Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj, they were the last two on the ice, working on their shots.

Canadiens stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, never to miss a story.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.