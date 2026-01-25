Canadiens: Injury Bug Bites Reinbacher Again

Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher has been bitten by the injury bug again.
Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher exited the Laval Rocket's Jan. 24 contest early against the Calgary Wranglers after suffering an injury.
Reinbacher was injured during the second period of Laval's matchup against Calgary after receiving a big hit from Wranglers forward Martin Frk.
Reinbacher made an impact in the Rockets' 5-3 win over the Wranglers, as he scored at the 9:39 mark of the first period before getting injured. Unfortunately, after having a strong start to the game, his matchup came to an end early due to his injury.
With Reinbacher having a long injury history, the Canadiens will be hoping that this latest one ends up not being anything too serious. The right-shot defenseman played in a combined 21 games over his two previous seasons due to injury and also missed time earlier this campaign.
In 33 games so far this season with Laval, Reinbacher has posted four goals, 10 assists, 14 points, and a plus-6 rating. This is after the 2023 fifth-overall pick had two goals and five points in 10 games for Laval this past season.