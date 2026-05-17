Canadiens' Jakub Dobes Has Chance To Join Elite Company

This would be big for the Canadiens young goaltender.
Game 6 was a nightmare for the Montreal Canadiens, as they fell to the Buffalo Sabres by an 8-3 final score. While this is the case, the Canadiens now have the opportunity to get their revenge against the Sabres in Game 7.
If the Canadiens pull things back together and win Game 7 against the Sabres, Jakub Dobes would join some elite company.
According to NHL Public Relations, Dobes would join Ken Dryden, Carey Price, Patrick Roy, and Jaroslav Halak as the only Canadiens goalies with multiple Game 7 wins in their franchise history.
This would undoubtedly be a major accomplishment for Dobes in what has been a strong post-season for the 24-year-old netminder. Despite having a tough start in Game 6, he still has a .906 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average in 13 games this post-season.
It will now be interesting to see if Dobes can lead the Canadiens to a victory in Game 7 from here.