Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky Lands Huge Honor

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky had a great season, and he has now received a significant honor because of it.
Slafkovsky has been named the 2026 Slovak Hockey Player of the Year. When looking at how well he performed this season, it is hard to disagree with him being named it for the third year in a row and fourth time overall.
Slafkovsky was simply excellent for the Canadiens this campaign, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 82 games this regular-season for the Habs, he set new career highs with 30 goals, 43 assists, and 73 points. He also posted six goals and 12 points in 19 playoff games for Montreal this past spring.
Slafkovsky also made a big impact for Slovakia during the Olympics this year, as he posted four goals and eight points in six games.
With all of this, it is very easy to understand why Slafkovsky has been named the 2026 Slovak Player of the Year. He had an excellent season, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do for an encore in 2026-27.