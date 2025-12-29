Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky Rewarded For Big Week

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

Slafkovsky being named the NHL's Third Star of the Week is not surprising in the slightest. The Canadiens' skilled forward undoubtedly impressed during it, as he recorded three goals, two assists, and five points in two games. This included him scoring two goals and recording an assist in the Canadiens' Dec. 28 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Slafkovsky also made an impact during the Canadiens' Dec. 23 matchup against the Boston Bruins, as he had a goal and an assist.

After his big week for the Canadiens, Slafkovsky has now recorded 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points in 38 games so far this season. The 2022 first-overall pick has also posted four goals and eight points over his last four games alone, so there is no question that he is feeling it right now for the Canadiens.