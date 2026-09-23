Canadiens: Lalonde’s Big Mission

You can see the details from the start, the little things, and he explains the steps we have to take on the ice well; he’s a really good addition for us. I imagine Gorts [Jeff Gorton] and Kent [Hughes] did their homework as well, and in their search, they came across Newsy [Lalonde]. When he arrived in Tampa Bay, he changed their PK’s whole philosophy, and they ended up top of the league in that department. They went from 30th to first, so it’s easy to see the small details he brings and the difference they make.