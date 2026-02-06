Canadiens: Laval Rocket Announce Goalie Coach News

The Canadiens' AHL affiliate has made an announcement regarding their goalie coach position.
The Laval Rocket have announced that they have hired Ilia Ejov as their interim goalie coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Ejov has worked with the Canadiens in the past, as he served as a guest coach at the club's last development camp. Now, with this latest news, he will be helping out Laval's goaltenders for the rest of the campaign.
Ejov had a long playing career, as he played 13 seasons in the KHL from 2011-12 to 2023-24. With this, he will give Laval a goaltending coach with plenty of experience, which is certainly a good thing.
Ejov also spent the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons in the QMJHL with the St. John's Fog Devils during his junior career.
As Laval shared, Ejov is also fluent in French, English, and Russian, which undoubtedly adds to his appeal.