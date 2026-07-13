Canadiens: Laval Rocket Hire Their New Head Coach

Last month, Pascal Vincent was hired by the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach. With that, Vincent's time as head coach of the Laval Rocket officially came to an end.
Vincent undoubtedly earned this opportunity with the Kraken, as he did great job as Laval's head coach over the last two seasons. Now, one month after leaving the organization, Vincent's replacement has been announced by Laval.
The Rocket have shared that Daniel Jacob has been hired as their new head coach.
Seeing the Rocket hire Jacob as their new head coach is understandable. He was an assistant coach for the AHL club over the last two seasons. Clearly, they like what he has done for the organization, as he is now their new bench boss.