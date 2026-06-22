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Canadiens Legend Carey Price Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

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Michael DeRosa
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Carey Price is officially a Hockey Hall of Famer.

Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a part of the 2026 Class. 

Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke have also been inducted into the Hall of Fame with Price. 

When looking at the career Price had, it is not difficult to understand why he is now a Hall of Famer. The 38-year-old had a marvelous 15-year career as a member of the Canadiens. 

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In 712 games with Montreal, he had a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals-against average, and 49 shutouts. He also had a .919 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average in 92 career playoff games with the Canadiens.

In 2015, Price won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Vezina Trophy, and William M. Jennings Trophy. He was also a seven-time All-Star and won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2022. He was also named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team in 2025. 

Now, Price has been rewarded for his fantastic career, and he will be remembered as one of the most dominant goalies of his generation. 

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