Canadiens Likely Making Lineup Changes For Game 1 vs. Sabres

The Canadiens are expected to have a different-looking lineup for Game 1 against the Sabres.
The Montreal Canadiens play Game 1 against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The Canadiens will look to start their series against Buffalo with a win on the road.
Based on the team's morning skate, the Canadiens could have a different-looking roster for Game 1.
As reported by RDS' Patrick Friolet, Brendan Gallagher and Jayden Struble skated with the Canadiens' extras during their morning skate. In addition, Joe Veleno and Arber Xhekaj skated with the main group.
Gallagher, who turned 34 today, has one goal and a plus-1 rating in three games so far this post-season for the Canadiens.
Struble played in all seven games of the Canadiens' first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he had zero points and a plus-3 rating.
If Veleno gets into the lineup, it would be the first playoff game of his NHL career. In 61 regular-season games this year with the Habs, he had two goals, five points, 166 hits, and a minus-12 rating.
As for Xhekaj, he has one assist, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating in six playoff games so far this spring with the Canadiens.