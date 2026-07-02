Canadiens Lose Gritty Forward To Senators

Sammy Blais' time with the Montreal Canadiens organization is officially over.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have signed Blais to a two-way contract.
Blais spent most of this past season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket and was a very important veteran player on their roster. In 35 games with Laval in 2025-26, he posted 14 goals, 24 assists, 38 points, and 62 penalty minutes. He also had three goals, five points, and 20 penalty minutes in five playoff games for the Rocket this spring.
Blais played in 13 games during this past season with the Habs, where he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and 78 hits. He also had a brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs before the Canadiens claimed him back off waivers, where he had one goal, three points, and 28 hits.
Overall, Blais was a solid veteran depth player for the Canadiens to have around. Now, he will look to be the same for the Senators after landing this new contract. The possibility of him earning a bottom-six role with the Senators out of training camp is there.
In 278 career games over eight NHL seasons, Blais has recorded 30 goals, 49 assists, 79 points, 132 penalty minutes, and 913 hits. He also won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.