Canadiens Made Impressive Progress In A Season

This season, they had to take on what is a much more formidable foe. A team that has been dominant for years and has one of the best, if not the best, coaches in the NHL. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won two Stanley Cups since 2020 and boast a wealth of experience. After seeing the Florida Panthers win the last two Cups with bullying tactics, the Bolts tried to take a page out of their book this year and submit the Canadiens to the same treatment. It didn’t work; Martin St-Louis’ team was ready this year, and his men pushed back.